Man Utd look at funding for disabled supporters’ association in cost-cutting bid
The Premier League club posted net losses of £113.2million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2024.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Manchester United are looking at the funding they provide to their disabled supporters’ association as part of a wider analysis into costs at the club.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has targeted savings since become minority owner at the start of a year that saw the Premier League club post net losses of £113.2million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2024.
Around 250 members of staff have left Old Trafford as part of those cost-cutting measures and club great Sir Alex Ferguson will leave his ambassadorial position at the end of the season.
PA understands United are continuing to analyse the club’s outgoings in a bid to stem losses, including looking at what they give their disabled supporters’ association.
The Daily Mail has reported that the £40,000-a-year given to MUDSA is among the spending lines being looked at and could be halved.
United did not comment on the matter when contacted by PA and MUDSA have yet to respond to a request for comment.