FA to launch investigation into Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised by immigrants’ comments

The Football Association is set scrutinise controversial remarks made by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding immigration, to determine if they have brought the sport into disrepute.

His comments, which described the United Kingdom as being "colonised by immigrants," have drawn sharp criticism from prominent figures including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, Sir Jim stated: "You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants."

These remarks are now under review by the FA to ascertain whether they contravene its established regulations.

Should the FA decide to launch a formal investigation, the focus is likely to be on Rule E3.1, which governs general conduct within the sport.

This rule mandates that: "A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

As a club co-owner, Sir Jim is considered a participant and is therefore subject to these regulations.

Furthermore, Rule E3.2 specifies that a breach of E3.1 would be deemed an "aggravated breach" if it includes any reference, whether explicit or implied, to characteristics such as ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, or disability.

The anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has already condemned Sir Jim’s statements, issuing a strong rebuke.

In a statement, the organisation said: "Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together.

“In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants. This type of language and leadership has no place in English football and we believe most fans will feel the same."

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, who is collaborating with Sir Jim and Manchester United on the regeneration of the Old Trafford area, also voiced his strong disapproval.

He stated: "These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races and faiths have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC.

“Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing, portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory and should be withdrawn."

Mr Burnham further highlighted the positive contributions of immigrants, adding: "Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester’s NHS and other essential services and industries.

“We appreciate their contribution as a city region famous for the warmth of our welcome."

In a veiled critique of the Glazer family, who hold a majority stake in the club, Mr Burnham concluded: "If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions."