Wales record-breaker Jess Fishlock announces international retirement

Wales' record goalscorer Jess Fishlock has announced her retirement from international football after next week's friendly against Australia.

The 38-year-old Seattle Reign midfielder, who has scored 48 goals for her country, will play her 166th and final international match against the Matildas at Cardiff City Stadium on 25 October.

Fishlock said: "After 19 years and the most incredible journey of proudly representing my country, I have made the decision that the match against Australia will be my last one in the red of Cymru.

"From kicking my first ball with my brothers in Llanrumney, football has been in my blood.

"When I had my debut against Switzerland in Kloten in 2006, never did I imagine I would have the honour of representing my Cymru more than 150 times. Every minute was a pleasure, a privilege, and an honour."

Having made her senior international debut against Switzerland in 2006, Fishlock became the first male or female footballer to make 100 appearances for Wales, against Northern Ireland in 2017 and marked her milestone by scoring in a 3-1 win.

She became her country's leading international scorer in July 2024, notching her 45th goal in a 2-0 European Championship qualifying win against Kosovo.

After helping Wales qualify for their first major women's tournament at the 2025 European Championship, Fishlock became the oldest-ever scorer in the women's competition against France, aged 38 years and 176 days.

"The Euros was the pinnacle of my football career, seeing the dragon on the world stage for the first time will be a memory that will stay with me for a lifetime," she said.

"To all the players and staff, past and present, diolch (thanks). It has been an incredible journey. The team has always felt like a family and after all the good and bad times, we finally achieved what we always dreamed of."

Fishlock, who began her career at hometown club Cardiff and has had spells at Glasgow City, Melbourne Victory, Frankfurt and Lyon among others, also thanked her wife, former Seattle team-mate Tziarra King, friends and family for their support.

She added: "I love you all. Without the support you have all shown, without you getting me through the difficult moments, I never would have achieved what I achieved.

"To my Mum, a woman whose love and guidance allowed me to chase and reach my dreams. You believed in me before I believed in myself.

"To my wife Tziarra, for learning about our beautiful country and always supporting me and us. Thank you."

PA