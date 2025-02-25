Aitana Bonmati hopes Luis Rubiales verdict leads to more respect for women
The Barcelona midfielder feels the verdict adds to Spain’s achievement in winning Euro 2023.
Spain forward Aitana Bonmati hopes the Luis Rubiales case can lead to a change in how women are respected.
The former Spanish football federation president was found guilty of sexually assaulting Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso after kissing her on the lips without her consent during the medal ceremony following the World Cup final with England in 2023.
Bonmati, who was speaking ahead of the two countries’ Nations League meeting at Wembley on Wednesday, told a press conference: “I hope that this case makes changes in our country, in our football, to respect us better as footballers. But it’s also a global case.
“I don’t want to only speak about footballers. I think this happens in other jobs. I hope this case helps anyone who is going through these things.
“I believe this case happened for a reason and makes us more respectable as women.
“It has been difficult but it makes us more champions. We didn’t only win on the pitch but also off the pitch.
“We are continuously fighting for our rights and women’s rights. We know we have to suffer a lot and that makes us stronger.”