Jarrod Bowen ready to rival Phil Foden and Cole Palmer for World Cup spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jarrod Bowen believes he is in competition with Cole Palmer and Phil Foden for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

The West Ham captain said he is trying to give manager Thomas Tuchel a selection headache but, with Bukayo Saka established as the first-choice right winger, Bowen sees a battle to get a spot on the plane next summer.

Noni Madueke, who excelled in September’s wins over Andorra and Serbia, is also in contention and while Tuchel has talked about using Foden as a No9 or a No10, Bowen feels he could be a rival on the right.

“What I'm up against is Bukayo, Noni is injured for this camp, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden can all play there - you're talking about world-class, elite players and I'm in the same category as them,” he said.

“Bukayo has proved it at international and club level. For me it's about keeping pushing myself and keep pushing Bukayo as well. Give the manager a headache and give Bukayo a headache as well.”

Bowen hopes his ability to play in several positions will count in his favour. Although he rarely plays on the left for his club, he spent some of Sunday’s 2-0 win in Albania there after beginning on the right while he often operates as a centre-forward for West Ham.

“I am not going to stake my claim and say that I am better than Harry Kane,” he added. “They are big shoes to fill. But that is one thing about me, my versatility. I was played out the left for 20 minutes when Bukayo came on. The manager has noticed that about me. He has noticed that hunger, that drive that wherever it is on the pitch, I will run. Maybe not left-back or right-back as that would be a little more confusing but anywhere across the front line I am comfortable playing.”

Jarrod Bowen is ready to give Thomas Tuchel a selection headache ( The FA via Getty Images )

Bowen said he has had to fight off an inferiority complex to believe he belongs on the international stage. He began his career in non-league football and is now dreaming of going to the World Cup.

“I never thought I would play professional football, that's the bottom line,” he explained. “I came up from Hereford, came up from the Conference, never thought I'd be stood here talking about my 20th cap. It can be overwhelming with England but you need to tell yourself you're not here to make the numbers up, you're here on merit for what you've done on a consistent level.

“It is the pinnacle of any player’s career to be playing at the highest level. I was lucky to experience a Euros and a World Cup would be that extra step.”