Evanilson scores twice to earn Bournemouth draw at West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Evanilson scored twice to deny Graham Potter his fourth win as West Ham boss as Bournemouth grabbed a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen looked to have answered their manager’s pre-match rallying cry to not let the season fizzle out with second-half goals after Evanilson had struck before the break.

But Bournemouth’s in-form Brazilian took his tally to six goals in his last six matches as Andoni Iraola’s side headed back to the south coast with a point.

Potter had this week told his players in no uncertain terms that they are playing for their futures.

But there was a smattering of boos as the Hammers, with only three wins since Potter took over in January, trudged off at half-time without managing a single shot on target.

It was especially frustrating as Bournemouth were the team who seem to have run out of steam in recent weeks, having lost four and drawn one of their last five matches.

But they almost got off to a flyer in east London – there was just one minute on the clock when Dango Ouattara swung in a dangerous cross and Evanilson out-jumped Maximilian Kilman, only to glance his header inches wide.

They were gifted the lead by Alphonse Areola as half-time approached, the French goalkeeper fumbling a shot from Antoine Semenyo straight to the feet of Evanilson, who tucked away the rebound.

Bournemouth almost had a second moments later when Illia Zabarnyi headed Lewis Cook’s corner against the crossbar.

West Ham’s first half was summed up when Mohammed Kudus finally escaped the clutches of Milos Kerkez down the right, reached the byline and promptly tripped over his own feet.

The Hammers had looked utterly toothless until Fullkrug was sent on early in the second half.

The mood around the former Olympic Stadium changed the moment the German, who has spent the majority of his time since joining for £27million last summer on the treatment table, bulldozed into the area to meet James Ward-Prowse’s corner with a bullet header.

Kudus then gave James Hill the slip down the left and crossed for Bowen, who planted a fine header past Kepa from 12 yards out to put the hosts ahead with his first home goal since the turn of the year.

But Bournemouth secured a point with 11 minutes remaining when Hill’s high ball into the box was headed across goal by Dean Huijsen and converted by Evanilson at the far post.