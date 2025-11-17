Thomas Tuchel to contact every overlooked England player with World Cup advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has vowed to video call or visit every overlooked player on England’s long list to explain his autumn decisions and lay out what is required for them to break into his World Cup plans.

The Euro 2024 runners-up rounded off a fine first year under the German coach in Albania on Sunday, when a 2-0 victory meant they finished qualification with eight Group K wins without conceding.

That dominance underlined England’s World Cup credentials and the benefits of building a “brotherhood”, who have consistently pushed for improvements under meticulous boss Tuchel.

Clarity has been key during the German’s reign and something he will provide to those on the fringes during the four months between now and March’s final camp before he names his tournament selection.

“First of all, it’s my job now to make contact with everyone, players like Trent,” Tuchel said when asked about Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold, who saw former Liverpool team-mate Jarell Quansah make his debut at right-back in Tirana.

“Players that are on our long list, 55, 60 players, to reach out to them, be in touch with them, explain to them why they were not here. Explain to them what they have to do, where they can improve.

“Can they even do something or is it just a choice, so this is my job in the next weeks and months.

“Of course I have a lot of trust in Jarell. I see his talent, but I see the package. He is tall, he is fast, he is strong in build-up. He is strong in the air.

“I saw him playing very strong for Liverpool in this position [right-back], so I always wanted to try.

“And he plays every minute for Leverkusen since the Under-21 Euros, so he is at the moment a tiny bit ahead.”

Alexander-Arnold is among the tournament veterans hoping for a recall, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker others waiting by the phone.

Danny Welbeck, who last played for England in 2018, is another pushing hard to be involved in a group that has been largely settled throughout the autumn.

Put to Tuchel is going to be making a lot of calls, he said: “Yeah, and I hate phone calls.

“Better on FaceTime. Then I see the expression, at least, and get a feeling for the person. Or I need to visit them, visit training, training grounds.

“We can do group visits. We can do Jude (Bellingham) and Trent. And visit the clubs. And some of them we will call. Let’s see.

“Listen, we’ve just finished this camp and I think it’s important that I reach out to everyone, even to the guys we didn’t pick so regularly to tell them where they are and give them honest feedback.”

Those on the outside will be aware just how hard it will be to break into the group given how much love Tuchel has expressed for the current England set-up.

“It hurts me honestly,” he said after sending the squad off on Sunday.

“I told the players ‘I have to say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year now, I cannot believe it and in my heart, everything in me wants to be with you guys in Wednesday again on the sidelines and fight on Saturday again’ and they sucked me into all of this.

“This is just amazing. It will be very, very tough for me to not have a match until March.”