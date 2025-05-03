Jamie Vardy scores 199th Leicester goal in win over sorry Southampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Vardy ended Leicester’s long wait for a home goal in the Premier League as they defeated Southampton 2-0 in a clash between two already-relegated teams.

Vardy’s opener at the King Power Stadium was the 38-year-old’s 199th goal in a Foxes shirt and set Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side on their way to a first win since January.

Jordan Ayew added a second before half-time for the Foxes to leave the Saints still needing one more point to avoid a share of the competition’s lowest-ever total – Derby’s 11 from 2007-08.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis had a decent chance to head Southampton into a sixth-minute lead, but his effort from Mateus Fernandes’ corner was comfortably saved by Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

However, there could not have been a more popular opening goalscorer as Leicester finally found the net at home in the league for the first time since Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s equaliser against Brighton on December 8, 2024.

In the 16th minute, Luke Thomas put Bilal El Khannouss in behind down the left and his low ball into the box was smashed high into the net by Vardy who moved within one goal of his Foxes double-century.

There was then a bizarre incident when referee David Webb took an accidental blow to the head from Ayew, who only had eyes on play, and required treatment – after Vardy had blown his whistle to stop the match.

Unfortunately for Webb he could not continue, so fourth official Sam Barrott took charge for the remainder of the contest.

Leicester were quickest to find their feet again after the 12-minute delay and doubled their lead after 44 minutes when Ayew hit a powerful drive into the bottom corner from outside the box after the Ghanaian had struck a free-kick into the wall.

The lively El Khannouss almost scored a third for the hosts in first-half stoppage time when his attempted cross looped onto the top of the bar.

Southampton’s performance could only improve after the break and they came close to pulling a goal back when Stolarczyk did well to keep out Paul Onuachu’s header from Kamaldeen Sulemana’s cross.

It was only a brief flurry from the visitors, with Leicester almost adding to their lead further when Wilfred Ndidi’s shot from El Khannouss’ corner was deflected wide.

Vardy almost reached his 200-goal milestone when his free-kick was beaten away by Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

El Khannouss ignored the chance to play in Vardy as he rolled a shot wide after breaking into the Saints half with seven minutes left as the hosts coasted to a rare victory.