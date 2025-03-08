Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Redknapp has explained why he did not follow his father’s footsteps and become a football manager after ending his playing career, joking that Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have “aged overnight” since going into coaching.

Gerrard recently parted ways with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq after a miserable spell in charge and was sacked by Aston Villa in his last job in England. Lampard has been sacked from both of his Premier League jobs at Chelsea and Everton, but is now doing a quietly impressive job with Coventry City in the Championship.

Neither Gerrard or Lampard have hit the heights of their playing careers, though, and Redknapp said he would not “put myself through the pain” of being a manager.

open image in gallery Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa before heading to Saudi Arabia ( Getty Images )

Redknapp’s father, Harry Redknapp, enjoyed a hugely successful coaching career with Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur, but Redknapp said he would also see his father go through “unbelievable lows” when his teams lost.

Redknapp played for Tottenham, Liverpool and England but his playing career was ended by a knee injury. He has been a regular pundit for Sky Sports for two decades.

He told the Times: “[Management] that never crossed my mind. I’d watched Dad go through so many highs and unbelievable lows.

“He’d get so down when [his team] lost. He was under so much pressure and subconsciously I took it on.

I was like, ‘Not for one second do I want that.’ I’m quite an addictive person. I knew if I took on a job I’d get really into it, but these days if you lose six games you’re sacked.

open image in gallery Redknapp has been a pundit for Sky Sports for two decades ( Getty Images )

“Frank [Lampard] has done it, and Steven Gerrard. I look at them and think, ‘They’ve aged overnight.’ Why would I put myself through that pain?”

Redknapp said retiring from football at the age of 31 would have far more difficult if it was not for Sky Sports, who he has been with for the past 20 seasons.

“It could have been so much harder,” he said. “You get this incredible adulation as a player, then all of a sudden it’s gone; there’s a new superstar and you’re forgotten. People really struggle, but luckily Sky filled that void really quickly.”