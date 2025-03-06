Jamie Carragher calls Liverpool’s Champions League win over PSG ‘robbery’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher described Liverpool’s smash-and-grab win over Paris Saint-Germain as “one of the biggest robberies you’ll ever see” after Harvey Elliott’s late goal secured a 1-0 victory.

PSG dominated the Champions League last-16 first leg, taking 27 shots and hitting the target with 10 of those, but they came up against an inspired Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal, whose miraculous saves kept them at bay.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a first-half goal ruled out for offside, and PSG were made to pay for their wasted chances when Elliott came off the bench to grab an 87th-minute winner and stun the Parc des Princes.

“That’s one of the biggest robberies you will ever see in football,” Carragher said on CBS. “I can’t believe what I have just seen, PSG were absolutely outstanding, they battered Liverpool.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Carragher also hailed Alisson and his nine saves.

“That was arguably the greatest performance of his career, certainly in a Liverpool shirt. If Liverpool go on to win the competition, which they have a great chance of, that performance will be remembered for years to come.”

Fellow pundit Thierry Henry labelled Alisson “magnificent”.

“Putting the ball in the back of the net matters, but on this one you have to give Alisson a lot of credit, because I think three should have been a goal. If it wasn't for him, Liverpool would have struggled, I don't remember a lot of games with saves like that in the Champions League.”