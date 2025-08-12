Liverpool would not cruise to title even with Alexander Isak – Jamie Carragher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool that signing Alexander Isak would not guarantee them the Premier League title.

The Reds won the league by 10 points last season and have since splurged almost £300million on new signings.

They have also had a £110m offer for Isak turned down by Newcastle, but the Sweden striker’s future is still up in the air.

Asked whether he thought Liverpool were likely to end up successful in their pursuit of Isak, Sky Sports pundit and former Reds defender Carragher said: “Yeah, I think so, but I don’t get this narrative of Liverpool are going to run away with it.”

Carragher pointed to Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat by Crystal Palace as evidence that the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike will take time to click.

“If you look at history, it could tell you that it’s not just about having the best players, it’s about having the best team, and sort of making that balance right, and at the weekend it didn’t quite look right,” he said.

“I think we will have a title race, and I think there’s a lot of talk. I think the great thing about football is what we actually saw on Sunday with Liverpool. It didn’t look right.

“It tells me it’s not just about spending lots of money and buying the best players, you’ve still got to manage that team and make it work and have a nice balance to it.”

However, former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes landing Isak would make Liverpool big favourites to retain the title.

“Liverpool won it really comfortably last year and have had a great transfer window,” he said at the launch of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage.

“If they get Isak, which it looks like he’s agitating for a move, then it will make them massive favourites. But Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, I think will push them closer than last year.”