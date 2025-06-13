James Milner set to chase Premier League record after agreeing new Brighton deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Milner has agreed a one-year contract extension with Brighton and Hove Albion as the 39-year-old eyes the all-time record for appearances in the Premier League.

Milner, who made his Premier League bow as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, was restricted to just four league appearances in the 2024-25 campaign due to an injury in August, taking his overall tally to 638 Premier League games.

But Milner, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in January, now has the chance to overhaul Gareth Barry's record of 653 Premier League games.

"I'm really pleased we will have James with us again this season," Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, seven years Milner’s junior, said.

"Last season he wasn't able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.

"He's a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Brighton finished eighth in the standings last season, missing out on European qualification. The club this week secured the signing of promising Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos, with the 18-year-old signing a five-year deal.

Reuters