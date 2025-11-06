Wrexham’s James McClean ‘threw punch at Cardiff fan in car park’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham’s James McClean says he threw a punch at a Cardiff City fan before last week’s all-Wales Carabao Cup tie, confirming that he was acting in self-defence after being confronted in the car park outside Wrexham’s stadium.

McClean confirmed to TalkSport that the incident took place before last Tuesday’s tie, with the Republic of Ireland international alleging that he was approached by four Cardiff fans in the players’ car park.

McClean said that the Cardiff supporters “started running their mouths off” and he felt “threatened” after one of them made a move towards him.

“What happened was I got out of my car in the players' car park,” McClean told TalkSport.

“Somehow, there were four male Cardiff fans, also late 20s, early 30s. They recognised me, immediately started running their mouths off at me. I ignored the first jibe. The second, I responded to, and I confronted them about it.

“One of them, a tall chap with glasses, made a hostile move towards me… I’m in my workplace and I feel I should never feel threatened in that workplace.

“So instead, I wasn’t waiting for him to make the first swing, so I did. Four men, one of me.

“People need to understand just because we play football doesn’t mean people can try and take liberties without their actions having consequences.

“That was it. Nothing further happened. And the situation was dealt with.”

Cardiff defeated Wrexham 2-1 at the SToK Cae Ras, in what was their first meeting in 21 years.

The incident is not being invested by police, the Press Association reported.

Wrexham said the club is “aware of an incident involving a first-team player and a visiting supporter ahead of our match against Cardiff City, which has been reported to the relevant authorities”.

“We will be making no further comment on the matter at this stage,” Wrexham added.

McClean was not involved in the Wrexham squad that drew 0-0 at Portsmouth on Wednesday night.