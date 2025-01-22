Wrexham star James McClean involved in car crash on way to training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James McClean will undergo medical checks after being involved in a car crash on his way to Wrexham training on Wednesday morning.

Wrexham have not named the player involved in the single-car incident but the PA news agency understands it was Republic of Ireland international McClean, who joined the Welsh club in 2023.

The 35-year-old, Ireland's fifth most capped men's player with 103, was due to be examined by medical staff on Wednesday.

Images on social media showed an Audi RS6, said to be McClean's vehicle, on a pick-up trailer a few miles from the Wrexham training ground.

A statement from the League One club said: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that a first-team player has been involved in a car accident this morning on his way to training.

“It was a single car accident with no other vehicles involved and the relevant local authorities were quickly present at the scene.

“The player reported to the club this morning and will undergo further medical checks as a precaution.”

open image in gallery James McClean retired from international duty in 2023 ( PA Wire )

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Shortly before 9am this morning (Wednesday, January 22), we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A534 in Wrexham, near to Wrexham Golf Club.

“Officers and colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which had blocked the road until the vehicle was recovered shortly before 10am. No serious injuries were reported from the scene.”

Third-placed Wrexham are due to play league leaders Birmingham at home on Thursday. The fixture has been branded the 'Hollywood derby' given the A-list celebrities involved at both clubs.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-own Wrexham, while Birmingham's American owners include NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The reverse fixture at St Andrew's in September – which Birmingham won 3-1 – drew a bumper crowd of almost 28,000, including Brady, David Beckham and Gary Neville.

There has been less fanfare around the return game, but Birmingham boss Chris Davies is aware of greater interest around this particular fixture.

"The players know what I expect of them, and I have a feeling that they will not be sucked in by the external noise," Davies told Blues TV.

"As much as I am saying it is just another game, it is always positive there is interest in us. To have that interest in the club go internationally is great and we want to deliver the right type of performance."