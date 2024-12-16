James Maddison hoping ‘big night’ can be catalyst for Spurs ahead of crunch week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Maddison lauded a “big night” for Tottenham after their 5-0 victory at Southampton built some much-needed momentum ahead of a crucial week for the club.

Spurs were without nine first-team players for the trip to St Mary’s, but produced a five-star display with three goals inside 14 minutes before adding another two before-half-time.

Maddison proved the catalyst for Tottenham to register a first win in six attempts with the opener after 36 seconds before he grabbed a second to take his tally for the season to seven.

It was a first triumph for the north London outfit since a 4-0 victory at Manchester City on November 23 where Maddison also scored twice, but – much like many of his team-mates – he has flattered to deceive since.

A run of one win in eight increased the external noise around the position of head coach Ange Postecoglou, but this result was the perfect boost before Thursday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United and Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“It was a big night for us,” Maddison told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“We had a poor loss away at Bournemouth and ended up losing at home to Chelsea, a draw with Rangers and you know what it’s like when you are a big team like Tottenham, you get fingers pointed at you and a lot of outside noise, external noise.

“So, make no mistake about that, that was a big night for us to go and win and we’ve struggled against the lesser teams a little bit.

“It was important and I’m really proud of the lads to come here and put in that performance to get three points. Hopefully it kickstarts a little bit of momentum.”

I don't think it's anything significant at this stage and more precautionary. Ange Postecoglou on Destiny Udogie

Postecoglou did not have a completely perfect night after left-back Destiny Udogie was forced off in the 28th minute.

However, the Spurs boss hoped it was only precautionary, which means Udogie could be fit enough to face United on Thursday.

Tottenham’s emphatic scoreline allowed Postecoglou to bring off captain Son Heung-min at half-time to manage his minutes before a big week and Yves Bissouma will also be available after a one-match suspension.

“He felt a bit tight in his quad,” Postecoglou said of Udogie.

“To be fair, he wanted to continue but we can’t take any risks at the moment, so we took him off (along) with Sonny.

“I don’t think it’s anything significant at this stage and more precautionary.”