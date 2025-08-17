Lucas Bergvall excited about Tottenham’s ‘really good squad’ after winning start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucas Bergvall is excited about Tottenham’s “really good squad” and happy to continue being Thomas Frank’s utility man.

Bergvall played 80 minutes of Spurs’ 3-0 Premier League victory over Burnley on Saturday after being introduced late on in the midweek Super Cup penalty shootout loss to Paris St Germain.

Frank has used different systems in both fixtures and turned to central midfielder Bergvall as a number 10 option in their league opener in the absence of long-term injured duo James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

After an assured display against Burnley, Bergvall will hope to be involved in Saturday’s trip to Manchester City and insisted confidence was high after a summer where additions Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha had raised the level of the squad.

“We take every game at a time, we want Champions League of course, we want to win everything but every week is a new game so we take it one at a time,” Sweden international Bergvall said.

“We know what we can do. We’re a really, really good squad and last year we won 4-0 away (at Man City). It’s still a really tough game and we need to be ready.”

Bergvall, 19, almost scored inside 60 seconds against Burnley and despite being the furthest midfielder forward for large periods, he relished the challenge of trying to break down a back-five.

Asked where he preferd to play, Bergvall said: “I don’t know, it’s up to the gaffer. I can play both. Whatever he wants.

“It was difficult to find space against a back-five, but I feel like sometimes when I come a bit deeper and drive with the ball up the pitch, it’s good.”

The arrival of Bayern Munich loanee Palhinha has added further competition in midfield, but the Spurs youngster believes he can learn from the Portugal international.

“Of course (I can learn), he’s played at the top level for many years in Bayern and Fulham, it’s really good to get another midfielder with experience,” Bergvall added.

Richarlison’s brace, including a sensational scissor kick goal, proved the difference against Burnley.

“That was unbelievable,” Bergvall acknowledged.

“Richy has been really good in pre-season and against PSG as well, even though he didn’t score, he was really strong and today he got two goals.”

Even though Bergvall has enjoyed life under Frank so far, he was eager not to compare the Danish coach to Ange Postecoglou, who brought the Djurgarden player to the club and placed enormous faith in him last season.

Bergvall added: “It’s been really good. You saw the final against PSG, we lost but it was a really good game from us so it’s been a really good start to the season.

“It’s difficult to compare, I don’t want to compare manager to manager, but I feel like we’ve had a really good start, working hard every day and trying to get the team together. It’s been really good.”

Burnley boss Scott Parker was without Armando Broja in north London.

Parker revealed: “Broja needs some more work and we need to tread really carefully, try get him up to speed.

“I don’t want to rush anything with him. To come into the team, you need to be physically at your optimum. We’ll see where we are next weekend (against Sunderland) with him.”