Chelsea intend to sign Jadon Sancho this summer despite £5m clause – reports

Chelsea still intend to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal from Manchester United at the end of the season despite a £5million clause that would allow them to cancel the deal, according to reports.

The 24-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge on loan in August with what was reported to be an obligation to buy for up to £25m, but after a promising start, his form has tailed off and details have emerged of a possible way out for the London club.

However, the transfer is expected to go through as originally planned.

An impressive debut – in which he set up the winning goal scored by Christopher Nkunku in a 1-0 win away at Bournemouth in September – raised hopes that his career would continue on its upward trajectory after helping Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final whilst on loan last season.

However, with just two goals scored in all competitions and none at all since December, those expectations have been re-evaluated, leaving his future seeming less certain than when Chelsea were second in the Premier League on December 22.

The club were heavily linked with United winger Alejandro Garnacho in January and could move to strengthen in that position in the summer, particularly with uncertainty continuing to hang over the future of Mykhailo Mudryk as he awaits the outcome of an investigation into alleged doping.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has repeatedly said he is happy with Sancho’s contributions, claiming he has been surprised by how much the player has progressed following his acrimonious departure from Old Trafford.

Sancho was involved in a public spat last season with former United boss Erik ten Hag and did not make another appearance before being loaned to Dortmund.