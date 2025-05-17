Aberdeen player left with head injury after his own fans threw a chair
Authorities are condemning the ‘moronic behaviour’
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has sustained a head injury after his own fans threw part of a chair following the team’s match against Dundee United.
Fans invaded the pitch at Tannadice following Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat, which clinched United fourth spot in the William Hill Premiership.
MacKenzie, an unused substitute, was struck by an object thrown from the section holding Aberdeen fans.
He was given treatment on the field before being taken away in a wheelchair.
He was seen with a bloodied bandage around his head and required stitches.
“Part of a chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play Stand striking an Aberdeen player,” Police Scotland said.
“He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment.”
United’s lap of honour was called off afterwards.
“What’s happened is totally unacceptable. It is actually a bad injury but Jack is OK so let’s see how it feels after more minutes,” Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said.
“It is not acceptable, it is really really bad. I haven’t seen exactly what happened but our player got hurt, bad. I think everyone understands that is not OK.
“You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that. We just take care of the player now and take it from there.”
United boss Jim Goodwin, who was pelted with missiles from Dons fans when they visited in December, also condemned the violence.
“It’s an absolute disgrace,” he said.
“I’m gutted for Jack MacKenzie, who’s a terrific young player, and for him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters, it’s crazy. And it’s not the first time.
“I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.
“So maybe it’ll take a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”
Police match commander Supt Ray Birnie said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player resulting in him needing medical treatment.
“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible.”
An SPFL spokesperson said: “It’s enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.
“We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”
A statement from Aberdeen said MacKenzie had sustained a “serious facial injuries”.
“We await further information, but what we know for sure, the chair was thrown from the stand in which the Aberdeen supporters were being housed.
“As such, we are calling on all fans who may have witnessed this event to contact the club to provide any information that may assist us in our investigations and wider discussions with the relevant authorities.
“When the perpetrator is identified, we will take the strongest possible action available to us.”
