Jack Grealish shines as Everton christen new stadium with victory over Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish put in a man-of-the-match display as Everton claimed a 2-0 win against Brighton in the first Premier League game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The on-loan Manchester City winger, like the Toffees’ new home on the banks of the River Mersey, offers hope of a brighter future and the England international started to emerge from his personal doldrums with assists for both goals.

He managed just two in the last two Premier League seasons at City but matched that in only 71 minutes of football after his change of scenery.

The first was for Iliman Ndiaye, who wrote his name into the history books for a second time in three months as the scorer of the final goal at Goodison Park and the first at their new home.

Even Grealish will admit his second owed more to the pureness of James Garner’s 25-yard strike than his gentle roll-back for the makeshift left-back but he fully deserved his standing ovation in second-half added time.

It was a day of firsts: the first time since Easter Monday 1892 that Everton had played a home game not at Goodison and first starts for Grealish and France Under-21 striker Thierno Barry – and Everton’s first win of the season after Monday’s disappointing defeat at Leeds.

Grealish, wearing Wayne Rooney’s former number 18 shirt, came out for the pre-match handshakes with 11-month-old daughter Mila in his arms but that was not the only thing he was carrying as manager David Moyes admitted he had put him in the side earlier than he wanted to in an attempt to inject more goals.

That paid off even better than the Scot could have hoped for, but it was not just the passes he played but the sense of anticipation he brought which has not been felt in these parts since the early days of James Rodriguez in 2020.

His dispossession of Yankuba Minteh brought a huge cheer and almost every touch was applauded as fans sought to elicit the mercurial talent long-buried at City.

The first glimpse came in the 23rd minute when Ndiaye started the move which, after passing through Idrissa Gueye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, ended with him volleying in after Grealish found half-a-yard on Mats Wieffer and fizzed over a knee-high cross.

It was perfectly timed as moments earlier Kaoru Mitoma’s volley had clipped the top of the crossbar when James Tarkowski misjudged Bart Verbruggen’s kick and Danny Welbeck, in for the injured Georginio Rutter, missed an open goal from six yards from Minteh’s cross.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke’s deflected shot hit a post not long after a minute’s applause for Michael Goodison Jones, who died on this site two years ago during its construction, before Jordan Pickford spared Tarkowski’s embarrassment when he passed to Matt O’Riley in his own penalty area.

But Ndiaye, playing off the right, posed a significant threat of his own running from deep and when Everton complete the signing of Southampton’s Tyler Dibling next week, the prospect of those two and Grealish all in the same side should go a long way to rectifying Moyes’ creativity problem.

Seven minutes into the second half Grealish, by now being doubled-up on by Brighton, teed up Garner and the ground finally came alive.

The atmosphere needs time to grow as fans get to know their surroundings and build relationships with those around them, but results will massively improve that.

And also penalty saves; the real party starting when Pickford dived the right way from Welbeck’s spot-kick after, for the second time in a week, Everton conceded a contentious penalty when Minteh drove the ball against Dewsbury-Hall’s arm.