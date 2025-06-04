Man City close on Tijjani Reijnders as Jack Grealish looks set to miss CWC squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have agreed a fee with AC Milan for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders while Jack Grealish looks set to be left out of the Club World Cup squad, the PA news agency understands.

City are set to pay 55million euros (approximately £46million) for the 26-year-old Reijnders, who has agreed a five-year contract to move to the Premier League.

The formalities of the deal are still to be completed but it appears City have landed their first major summer signing.

Reijnders was a bright spark in a disappointing season for Milan, who only finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on qualification for Europe.

Reijnders, who joined the Italian giants from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, scored 15 goals in 2024-25 and will bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

City will play their first match of the Club World Cup against Morocco’s Wydad AC on June 18 and the arrival of Reijnders could also impact the future of Grealish at City.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, the England international looks set to miss out on City’s final 35-man squad for the Club World Cup.

This comes after the 29-year-old was not summoned from the bench in last month’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace and omitted from the squad for the last game of the season at Fulham altogether.

Grealish, a £100million signing from Aston Villa four years ago, has fallen down the pecking order since playing a starring role in the 2023 treble-winning campaign and made just seven Premier League starts in 2024-25.

Not being involved in this summer’s tournament in the United States – in which City also play group games against Al Ain of Abu Dhabi and Juventus – could increase speculation over his future with other clubs reportedly interested.

Another midfielder who will not feature in the US is Mateo Kovacic, who has been ruled out following Achilles surgery.