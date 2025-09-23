Wolves brush off winless league record to beat Everton in the Carabao Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare struck in each half as Wolves claimed a much needed 2-0 victory over Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Vitor Pereira said his side needed a win for confidence following five straight defeats in the Premier League and they delivered with a clean sheet to secure a safe passage through to the fourth round of the competition.

The game needed a goal inside a sparsely populated Molineux and Munetsi provided it for the hosts just before the half-hour mark with his first of the campaign.

David Moyes turned to Jack Grealish in the second half and he looked the most likely to get Everton back in the game but Pereira’s side stood strong against a barrage of pressure before Arokodare sealed victory in the 88th minute.

Wolves have lost all of their top flight games this season – including a 3-2 home defeat to the Toffees in August – but a second victory over Premier League opposition in this competition may provide the spark their season needs.

After a dull opening, Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was forced into the first save of the contest when he dived to tip Michael Keane’s goalbound header out for a corner in the 26th minute.

The 18,758 fans inside Molineux were awoken when the hosts made the breakthrough three minutes later.

Wolves threatened for the first time in the contest when Jhon Arias’ volley was saved by Mark Travers but he could only parry it into path of Munetsi who slammed home the rebound.

Moyes carried a strong bench and he made changes in the second half. Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye were among those introduced before the hour mark and the former instantly wanted a penalty after he went down under a challenge from Andre.

The Toffees started to push Wolves further and further back. Grealish’s menacing ball towards the far post found Jake O’Brien but Johnstone was alert enough to keep the ball out.

Santiago Bueno brought Grealish down outside the box which gave Everton a dangerous opportunity which they almost capitalised from. James Garner swung a free-kick past Johnstone but was denied by the upright with 20 minutes to go.

It was all Everton and Johnstone got down well to deny another long-range effort from Garner.

But, the Wolves fans’ nerves were settled when Arokodare ran through on goal and expertly lifted beyond Travers to make it 2-0.