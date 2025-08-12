Tuesday’s briefing: Grealish set for Everton loan and Palace lose Europe appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish appears to be heading to Everton while Crystal Palace are to play in the Europa Conference League after losing their appeal against demotion from the Europa League.

Meanwhile Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is potentially set to depart Paris St Germain this summer.

City give green light to Grealish loan

Everton have agreed a season-long loan deal with Manchester City for out-of-favour England international Jack Grealish.

The PA news agency understands the 29-year-old was due to undergo a medical with the Merseyside club on Monday.

Grealish, signed by City in a then British record £100million deal four years ago, will hope the move can rejuvenate his career in a World Cup season.

He made just seven Premier League starts after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium last season and was left out of the squad for the Club World Cup in the summer.

Palace fail in CAS appeal

Crystal Palace have lost their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League.

The FA Cup winners were relegated to the continent’s third-tier competition by European governing body UEFA after it determined that American businessman John Textor had “decisive influence” at both Palace and Lyon after March 1.

Nottingham Forest – who travel to Selhurst Park on August 24 – are expected to take the Europa League place.

A CAS statement read: “The panel found that John Textor, founder of Eagle Football Holdings, had shares in CPFC and OL (Olympique Lyon) and was a board member with decisive influence over both clubs at the time of UEFA’s assessment date.”

Old Trafford protest on hold

A Manchester United supporters’ group has postponed a demonstration against the club’s ownership planned for the day of their opening game of the Premier League season.

The 1958 group had organised a protest march to Old Trafford on August 17, ahead of United’s clash with Arsenal, with banners referring to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe .

Previous demonstrations have focused on unpopular majority shareholders the Glazers but frustration has now spread to Ratcliffe, who has made series of controversial changes since acquiring a 28.94 per cent stake in United and taking charge of operations last year.

However, after conducting a survey, the group has acknowledged opinion is split and the time is not right for a protest.

A statement read: “It’s clear there is no unified view on the direction of the club under Ratcliffe. We believe it would be irresponsible to risk creating a situation that could result in any ‘red on red’ conflict inside or outside the stadium.”

Clubs on Donnarumma alert

Gianluigi Donnarumma is open to a move away from Paris St Germain this summer but will not be pushed out by the French club, the PA news agency understands.

The Italy goalkeeper has been left out of PSG’s squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham, and it is understood he will now leave Paris this summer if the right move opens up.

Manchester United have been linked with the 26-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, but it is understood there has been no contact.

The European champions completed the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille over the weekend.

What’s on today?

Rangers take a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie against Viktoria Plzen in the Czech city.

The first round of the Carabao Cup also gets under way, featuring clubs from the EFL.