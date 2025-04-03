Jack Grealish dedicates goal to late brother after Manchester City beat Leicester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish dedicated his goal to his late brother after scoring in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Leicester on Wednesday.

The England international hit his first Premier League goal for 16 months, on his first start in the competition since last December, as City moved back into fourth with a comfortable success at the Etihad Stadium.

It came on the 25th anniversary of the death of his younger brother Keelan, who died at the age of just nine months from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Grealish said on the club’s official website: “This day is always hard in the family, but I was happy to score.

“My mum and dad were here. This day is always difficult in the family. So to score and to win was brilliant.”

He later added on social media: "With me always especially this day ... that was for you Keelan."

Grealish has struggled for regular action this season due to the form of Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

All three of those players started against the Foxes and combined to set up Grealish’s opener after just two minutes.

open image in gallery Jack Grealish fired home Manchester City’s opener ( PA )

City manager Pep Guardiola said: “Jack is an incredible human being in terms of gestures and he’s incredibly generous.

“I didn’t know that. I can’t imagine how tough (it was) but to be with his mum and dad, his sister and all the family, it’s good.

“He scored a goal and made a good game. I’m happy for him. I know it’s not easy when you don’t play quite regularly.”

Omar Marmoush added the second after 29 minutes and City then eased through the remainder of the game to push an ineffective Leicester, who remain 12 points off safety, closer to the drop.

Guardiola said: “It wasn’t easy with 10 players behind the ball in the box and we missed the third goal to be more relaxed.

“But we didn’t concede anything until near the end and I’m pleased for a good performance.”

Guardiola also offered more clarification on the length of Erling Haaland’s absence after the Norwegian suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland is expected to miss five to six weeks of action ( PA )

The striker has since received specialist treatment from Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona.

He said: “He saw him and we expect five to six weeks.”

Leicester boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy conceded his side’s situation is bleak, but is not giving up yet.

The Dutchman said: “Of course we live in reality. We know what the situation is in the table, points wise – 12 points with eight games to play.

“But mathematically, as I said before, it’s not over and we have the responsibility to keep going.”

Leicester have now lost seven in succession without scoring and Van Nistelrooy admitted they were never in their latest contest.

He said: “Of course at City away you want to have a good start, but before the half-hour we were 2-0 down it was going to be a long night.”

PA