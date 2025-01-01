Jack Butland ruled out of Old Firm derby after being treated in hospital for internal bleed
The 31-year England international is recovering at home after suffering an internal bleed in his leg
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic after being admitted to hospital with an internal bleed in his leg.
The 31-year-old is now recovering at home and will sit out the William HillPremiership clash at Ibrox on Thursday.
“Rangers can confirm goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss tomorrow’s Old Firm match with Celtic,” the club posted on their official X account.
“The goalkeeper suffered an internal bleed in his leg which required hospital treatment, but he has since been released and is recovering.
“Everyone at Rangers wishes Jack a speedy recovery.”
Liam Kelly is set to deputise for Butland against Celtic.
Kelly’s only previous Rangers appearance since joining from Motherwell last summer came in the 1-0 home league victory over Dundee on 21 December.
Rangers trail Premiership leaders Celtic by 14 points and are seeking to avenge a 3-0 league defeat at Parkhead in September.
Philippe Clement’s side also lost to Celtic in last month’s League Cup final on penalties.
Club captain James Tavernier will also miss the latest clash, Clement confirmed.
“James has picked up an injury,” the Belgian said. “We took a scan and there is clear damage and he will be out for a few weeks.
“It’s a blow and we have had a few blows in that way the last weeks, the last months. There is a small chance Leon Balogun can return. We will see after his individual work.”
PA