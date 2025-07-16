‘Incredible, beautiful’: Italy reach first Women’s Euros semi-final in 28 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiana Girelli scored a 90th-minute winner, her second goal of a superb double, as Italy beat Norway 2-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals at the Women’s Euros for the first time since 1997.

Italy started well but were on the ropes after Norway captain Ada Hegerberg cancelled out their opening goal, but Girelli, who had opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, was not to be denied and netted the winner to send thousands of blue-clad fans into ecstasy.

They will next face either reigning champions England or Sweden, who meet in Zurich on Thursday.

open image in gallery Italy’s players celebrate reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1997 ( Getty Images )

"It's incredible, beautiful. In front of all these people, so many messages arrived from Italy the last few days," elated Italy coach Andrea Soncin said.

"It's something fantastic. I think this is the biggest gift we can give to all those who watch us, to all those little girls, those young women who live football with passion."

open image in gallery Italy head coach Andrea Soncin celebrates ( Getty Images )

Norway, who hadn't played a knockout game at the Euros since losing the 2013 final 1-0 to Germany, got off to a stuttering start, turning over the ball in midfield and allowing Arianna Caruso to fire a shot just wide.

The Italians racked up several decent goal-scoring chances in the second half, but it was Norway's 20-year-old winger Signe Gaupset who went closest to breaking the deadlock before the break with an audacious lob from just inside the Italian half.

The Italians took the lead five minutes into the second half, Girelli getting the slightest of touches on Sofia Cantore's ball into the box to steer it home, and they had the ball in the net again three minutes later only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Norway tried to make the most of the reprieve as captain Ada Hegerberg won a penalty a few minutes later, but for the second time at the tournament she sent her spot kick wide of the target, burying her head in her hands after her miss.

open image in gallery Ada Hegerberg missed her second penalty of the tournament but then scored Norway’s equaliser ( Getty Images )

She made amends in the 66th minute, levelling with a deft finish to silence the raucous Italian fans in the crowd.

Italy then struggled to find their previous fluency until Girelli ghosted in at the far post to head home in the final minute of normal time for a famous victory.

"It’s bitter, it’s really bitter," Norway's Hegerberg said. "I must honestly say that I am proud of the group and how we have performed. We are close to being in the top four in Europe, but it’s not enough.”

Reuters