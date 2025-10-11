Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Israel’s World Cup qualifier in Norway begins under heavy security and pro-Palestinian protests

Many Norway fans wore the national Palestine colours at the match

Tommy Lund
Saturday 11 October 2025 12:21 EDT
Protesters march in Oslo ahead of Norway's football match with Israel
Protesters march in Oslo ahead of Norway's football match with Israel (NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

The build-up to the World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel in Oslo on Saturday was marked by protests and heavy security, as Norwegian fans remained divided over Israel’s participation in the tournament due to the war in Gaza.

Outside the Norwegian parliament, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to protest, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team.

"The match should not have been played. If Russia is expelled, then Israel should be expelled as well. But when the match is played, the best thing Norway could do is destroy Israel's hopes for the World Cup," said Norway fan Johan, who was dressed in a Palestine jersey.

"It's a match with a bittersweet taste."

Marching towards Ullevaal Stadium with Palestinian flags and flares, the protesters gathered outside, vowing to continue until kickoff at 1600 GMT as nearby buildings displayed pro-Palestinian banners hanging from balconies.

An Israeli supporter holds up a banner inside the stadium
An Israeli supporter holds up a banner inside the stadium (AP)

Security was tight around the stadium, with police closing several entrances hours before the match started, conducting bag searches, and reducing the number of spectators allowed in.

Norway top Group I with 15 points from five games, and victory over Israel would put them on the verge of qualifying for next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Some Norwegian supporters appeared unconcerned about the political background to the match, seeing it only as another hurdle to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998.

"We are going to watch Norway basically qualify tonight and it's going to be great night," one fan said.

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants stormed through Israeli towns and a music festival on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages.

Israeli troops began withdrawing on Friday under a peace agreement, which is the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Reuters

Comments

