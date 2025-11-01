Crystal Palace back to winning ways as Brentford fail to fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s eighth goal of the season set Crystal Palace on course for a 2-0 victory over Brentford at Selhurst Park that got them back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Mateta’s opener on the half-hour was added to by an own goal from Bees captain Nathan Collins early in the second half as the Eagles backed up their win at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with their first victory in four league games.

What had previously been a good week for Brentford ended on a flat note as they barely threatened in reply.

Palace’s Ismaila Sarr looked to have forged an opportunity for himself when he got away from Kristoffer Ajer down the right but chose to square the ball rather than shoot and Sepp van den Berg intercepted for Brentford.

It was a rare opening in what was a cagey beginning, with Mateta’s deflected header from a Yeremy Pino cross gently falling into the arms of Bees goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

But the hosts were ahead after 30 minutes when Daichi Kamada’s free-kick from deep was nodded across by Jefferson Lerma for Mateta to direct a lovely header that looped into the top corner, leaving Kelleher standing.

The Eagles nearly had a second five minutes later when Daniel Munoz’s ball into the box was cleared as far as Sarr whose low effort was not too far wide.

Brentford did not fire as an attacking force in the first half, with the clearest sight of goal for them coming when Mikkel Damsgaard struck a free-kick over just before half-time.

And they gave themselves a mountain to climb by presenting Palace with a second goal in the 52nd minute when Lerma’s throw flicked off the head of Collins and into his own net.

Collins had another moment to forget a minute later when he gave the ball away to Sarr inside his own half, with the Senegal international racing clear before shooting against the post.

The visitors still struggled to provide much of a threat up front, with boss Keith Andrews trying to do something about that by introducing Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter and Vitaly Janelt in a triple substitution.

Two of those combined for Brentford’s best chance after 74 minutes when Jensen’s low cross into the area reached Janelt who miscued his shot well wide.

Another Bees sub, Reiss Nelson, then tested Dean Henderson from outside the area when his curling effort needed to be pushed away by the Palace goalkeeper.

It was the only time he was called upon, however, as the Eagles comfortably saw out the remainder of the contest.