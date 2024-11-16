Kane keen to prove point in Carsley swansong? England v Ireland talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England and the Republic of Ireland go head-to-head as the Nations League group stage, and 2024 schedule, comes to a close.

Ahead of Sunday’s Wembley encounter, the PA news agency has looked at five of the main talking points.

England look to finish the job

England’s impressive 3-0 win over Greece on Thursday saw them wrestle back control of Group B2. After losing to Greece last month things were looking decidedly dicey as they were staring at the prospect of having to a Nations League play-off in March in order to get promoted back to League A. But their Athens triumph means victory against Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side will see them seal automatic promotion. If England draw or lose and Greece beat Finland, that will mean Thomas Tuchel’s first fixtures in charge will be a two-legged play-off against a third-placed team in League A. If they do win at Wembley then the new manager’s first games will either be World Cup qualifiers or, if December’s draw places them in a group of four, friendly matches.

Kane to prove a point

Hell hath no fury like a striker scorned. Harry Kane’s omission from the starting XI in Greece gave a glimpse into what life after the country’s record scorer might look like. But it will also have hurt the England skipper immeasurably and he will come back determined to prove that he has plenty still to give. Carsley has already confirmed the Bayern Munich sharpshooter will be restored to the starting line-up at Wembley and it would take a brave man to back against him adding to his record 68 goals against Ireland, who might just find themselves caught in the crossfire of a man desperate to prove a point.

Goodbye Carsball

Interim boss Lee Carsley will bow out as his six-game interim period comes to a close against the team it started against back in September. Carsley will hand the keys over to Tuchel after the Wembley clash and return to his job as Under-21s boss. Whatever happens against Ireland, it has been eventful. Despite the position only ever being temporary the former Everton and Coventry midfielder has not been afraid to make bold choices, starting with his decision not to sing the national anthem, taking in surprising squad selections and even more surprising team selections. Not to mention often tying himself up in knots when speaking to the media. But he has done it his way and will go back to his day job with much more experience and know-how and maybe dreaming of returning to the position one day in the future.

Time to step up

Ireland boss Hallgrimsson was measured in victory over the Finns, admitting his team would have to be an awful lot better than they were in the 1-0 win to claim the scalps of higher-ranked sides to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals. Ireland have won only eight of their last 34 competitive fixtures and just one of those victories, a 3-0 Nations League success against Scotland in June 2022, has come against a nation currently ranked inside FIFA’s top 60. England, who sit fourth in the list and who won 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium in September, represent a significant step up.

None shall pass

D-Day is fast approaching for Ireland’s Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has admitted he may have to leave Anfield to fulfil his dream of being a number one, with Valencia’s Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive on Merseyside next summer. Kellehe has once again deputised more than ably for the injured Alisson Becker in recent weeks and brought his fine club form with him when he joined up with the national team, making a vital penalty save from Joel Pohjanpalo on Thursday evening to cement a 1-0 home win over Finland.