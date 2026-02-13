Wrexham dare to dream after Josh Windass secures landmark FA Cup victory at Ipswich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Windass struck as Wrexham reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1997 with a tense 1-0 win over Ipswich.

Windass turned home after 34 minutes of a tight contest at Stok Cae Ras to notch another landmark victory in the Welsh side's rise under their high-profile Hollywood ownership.

Both sides are in contention for promotion from the Championship and meet again at the same venue next week.

By making 10 changes for this encounter, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna indicated his priority is that league rematch.

The unfamiliarity in Ipswich's line-up played into Wrexham's hands but, after failing to take advantage of a goalkeeper error in the first minute, in took them some time to settle into the contest.

They could have gone ahead after Alex Palmer came out of his area to head away a long ball but failed to make clean contact.

Windass retrieved the ball out wide and whipped it into the area for Sam Smith but Palmer scrambled back to smother his shot.

There was little else to excite the crowd on a chilly evening until Windass pounced on 34 minutes.

George Thomason overhit a cross from the left but Ryan Longman recovered on the opposite side and centred for Windass to turn in.

open image in gallery Ipswich Town's Ivan Azon (left) and Wrexham's Callum Doyle battle for the ball ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Ollie Rathbone went close to doubling the lead moments later after turning on the edge of the box but Palmer produced a brilliant one-handed save to push away his curling effort.

In a lively end to a largely dull first half, Thomason fizzed in a dangerous low cross but Ipswich managed to clear.

The visitors went close after the break when a long throw-in by Jens Cajuste led to a goalmouth scramble but Arthur Okonkwo blocked from Chuba Akpom on the line. Max Cleworth also got in the way of an Akpom effort and Elkan Baggott shot wide.

Ipswich's greater urgency forced Wrexham back for a long spell but they weathered that storm and Windass forced a save from Palmer from a wide angle.

Windass had further opportunities but saw another shot blocked before Palmer dealt with a glancing header.

Palmer went forward for a late corner as Ipswich tried to force extra time but Wrexham held on for a memorable win.

PA