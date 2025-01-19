Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ipswich Town host Manchester City in the Premier League’s late kick-off on Sunday, with City looking to get back to winning ways after their draw in midweek.

Pep Guardiola’s side were disappointed to conceded two late goals to relinquish their 2-0 lead against Brentford, and while they are still in sixth position, they need to pick up points ahead of run of games that includes fixtures against all of the top five.

Meanwhile, Ipswich remain in the relegation zone despite some more positive performances of late, though they are only one point away from Everton in 16th.

Kieran McKenna knows that any result they can get is crucial at this stage, and with the Tractor Boys having put in inspired displays against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United already this season, home fans will be hopeful of some sort of upset.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Ipswich vs Manchester City ?

Ipswich vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 19 January at Portman Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

For the hosts, Kalvin Phillips will be unable to face his parent club, while Sammie Szmodics remains out after his injury against Fulham.

Other longer-term absentees for McKenna’s side include Chiedozie Ogbene, Axel Tuanzebe and Conor Chaplin.

In his pre-match conference, Guardiola said he will “have to see” whether Erling Haaland is fit, though the Norwegian was pictured in training later on, so it is assumed he will be okay.

Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias are back in training, though it is unlikely that either will feature at Portman Road, while Kyle Walker remains away from the squad as he looks for a move elsewhere. John Stones is also a doubt for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Ipswich XI: Walton; O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Burns, Hutchinson, Broadhead; Delap.

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savio; Haaland.

Prediction

Though City have been struggling in recent weeks, Ipswich’s loss to Brighton is indicative of the hosts’ recent form and sub-par performances. The visitors should get a straightforward win here if that continues.

Ipswich 0-2 Manchester City.

