Inverness retain five-point lead after draw with Stenhousemuir

Alfie Bavidge ensured 10-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle maintained their five-point advantage over Stenhousemuir at the top of William Hill Scottish League One.

Olly Whyte gave the Warriors a sixth-minute lead at the Sarens PSG Stadium, but Bavidge equalised within 13 minutes and the hosts held on to claim a 1-1 draw despite Ben Brannan’s 77th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Goals from Callum Burnside, Luke Donnelly and substitute Calum Gallagher saw third-place Alloa cut the gap to Stenhousemuir to just three points after a 3-0 home win against Hamilton.

Substitute Craig Brown fired Montrose to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Queen of the South as the home side survived a concerted fightback.

Kai Kennedy had earlier scored twice in five minutes to make it 2-2 after Andrew Steeves and Taylor Sutherland looked to have put the home side in the driving seat.

Dylan Forrest, Jason Brown and Kieran Shanks scored either side of Destiny Oladipo’s equaliser as Peterhead eased to a 3-1 win over East Fife.

Cove Rangers substitute Cooper Masson denied bottom-of-the-table Kelty Hearts a first league win in six attempts as he cancelled out Jack Brydon’s opener eight minutes from time.

East Kilbride scored three times inside eight first-half minutes as they strengthened their position at the top of League Two with a 3-1 home win over lowly Dumbarton.

Bobby McLuckie, Joao Balde and John Robertson gave the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead and although Ali Omar pulled one back, the Kilby saw out a fifth successive victory in some comfort.

They sit five points clear at the top after second-placed Spartans went down 2-1 at Stranraer.

Dean Cleland had headed the hosts in front, but Ethan Drysdale looked to have clinched a point for the visitors until substitute Aaron Quigg won it in the first minute of added time.

James Hilton’s hat-trick and further goals from Darren Hynes and substitute Kyle Connell saw third-placed Clyde move to within three points of Spartans after a 5-0 demolition of bottom-of-the-table Edinburgh City.

Forfar needed an 84th-minute winner from Tyler Pasnik to beat Annan 2-1 after fellow substitute Tommy Goss had cancelled out Martin Rennie’s early opener.

Matheus Machado came off the bench to fire Elgin City to a 1-0 victory over Stirling Albion, who had Lee Hamilton sent off for violent conduct late on.