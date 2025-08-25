Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Inter Milan kick off Serie A campaign by thumping Torino

Marcus Thuram struck twice while new signing Ange-Yoan Bonny also got on the scoresheet during the commanding 5-0 victory.

Andy Hampson
Monday 25 August 2025 18:19 EDT
Debutant Ange-Yoan Bonny wrapped up victory for Inter (Luca Bruno/AP)
Debutant Ange-Yoan Bonny wrapped up victory for Inter (Luca Bruno/AP) (AP)

Inter Milan opened their Serie A campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win over Torino at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Monday.

Marcus Thuram struck twice while new signing Ange-Yoan Bonny also got on the scoresheet in a commanding display. Alessandro Bastoni and Lautaro Martinez were the other goalscorers.

Bastoni put Inter on the way with an 18th-minute header and Thuram doubled the lead with a fine strike before the break.

Martinez pounced on an error to put the result beyond doubt after 53 minutes before Thuram and Bonny completed the rout.

Earlier in the evening, Udinese and Verona played out a 1-1 draw at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Suat Serdar equalised for Verona 17 minutes from time after Thomas Kristensen had put the hosts ahead eight minutes into the second half.

In Spain, Athletic Bilbao secured their second LaLiga win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano at San Mames.

Substitute Oihan Sancet scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after he had been fouled by Gerard Gumbau.

Adrian Liso scored twice, either side of a Juan Iglesias own goal, as Getafe won 2-1 at Sevilla.

