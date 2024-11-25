Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to ‘make a statement’ at Sporting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to make a Champions League statement with a win at Sporting.

The Gunners have failed to win – or score – in their last four European matches on the road.

A narrow 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan last time out has left Arteta’s side down in 12th place in the new-look Champions League table.

And the Spaniard believes a victory in the Portuguese capital, against a Sporting side who, when still managed by Ruben Amorim, thumped Manchester City 4-1 earlier this month, will prove they belong in elite company.

“It’s certainly something we have to improve,” said Arteta.

“I think we have made the right steps and, looking back with the way we played against Inter, which is a team that has been so dominant in their league, reached the final of the Champions League which they should have won, to play and dominate that game.

“But the reality is that you have to make it happen and we didn’t.

“Making those steps is what we have to do next. Be ruthless, be efficient in the opposition box and do what we have to do to take the three points away from here.”

Sporting are now managed by Joao Pereira, who has been promoted seamlessly from the reserve team in the wake of Amorim’s switch to Manchester United.

“The run they are on is incredible,” added Arteta. “That tells you that it is not only the quality, the set-up, the ambition, it is something about the team energy that they have.

We have Kieran Tierney after a long injury, it’s great news that he’s back Mikel Arteta

“That is a great challenge that we have tomorrow, to come here and make a statement and show we are capable against this kind of opponent. Be ourselves and win the game.”

Kieran Tierney was a surprise addition to the travelling squad.

The Scotland full-back has been sidelined since June after suffering a hamstring injury at Euro 2024.

If called upon, Tierney would make his first Arsenal appearance since the 2023 Community Shield.

“Everybody in the squad is fully fit and available to start the game,” said Arteta.

“We have Kieran Tierney after a long injury, it’s great news that he’s back, he’s been training with the team and he’s at the level to participate.”