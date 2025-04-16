Inter Milan cling on to knock out Bayern Munich in Champions League thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the San Siro.

The Italians will face Barcelona next, who they defeated at the semi-final stage in 2010 before going on to beat Bayern in the final to complete the treble, and Simone Inzaghi's side are still on course to repeat that feat this season.

It was a far from comfortable evening for Inter, but they did just enough in a pulsating clash between the top teams from Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Bayern, who lost the first leg 2-1, were the more aggressive side from the off, with Yann Sommer saving a shot on the turn from Thomas Muller early on.

A mistake by Nicolo Barella allowed Muller to steal possession and play a pass into Michael Olise but Alessandro Bastoni nicked the ball off his toe before he could get a shot away.

Inter came close with a Hakan Calhanoglu curled shot from distance but then needed some desperate defending after Konrad Laimer's pullback from the byline.

Matteo Darmian blocked down Muller's shot and Sommer saved Leroy Sane's rebound effort, and the side's went in goalless at the break.

Bayern's first attack of the second half led to Harry Kane netting his 11th goal of this season's competition.

Leon Goretzka played the ball into Kane who took his time before teeing up a shot from a wide angle which he sent through the legs of Dimarco and into the far corner.

Bayern's joy lasted all of six minutes, as Lautaro Martinez scored from a corner kick. His first headed effort came back off Joshua Kimmich and the Inter striker made no mistake with his shot from the rebound.

open image in gallery Lautaro Martinez continued his excellent form in the competition ( Getty Images )

Inter went in search of a goal to kill off Bayern and found it within three minutes. Darmian had a shot cleared off the line by Eric Dier and from the resulting corner Benjamin Pavard powered a header past Jonas Urbig.

Bayern, however, refused to give in, and after a short corner, Serge Gnabry floated a ball into the box and Dier's attempt at a headed cross from the byline ended up finding the net.

open image in gallery Bayern Munich are out of the Champions League ( AFP via Getty Images )

With 14 minutes still remaining, a nervy ending was guaranteed. Sommer made a diving save from Muller deep into added time and the hosts held on and for the first time the Germans failed to win away to Inter, and exited the competition.

