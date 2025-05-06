Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez appeared to spit at Inter Milan’s Francesco Acerbi during Tuesday night’s epic Champions League semi-final, leading to a brawl between the teams.

The heated moment came shortly before half time as Hakan Calhanoglu doubled Inter’s lead from the penalty spot.

As Calhanoglu thrashed the penalty into the bottom corner, Acerbi ran past Martinez and started to celebrate. Footage revealed after full-time by broadcaster Prime Video then showed Martinez, a Spain international, appearing to spit in Acerbi’s direction.

Acerbi reacted angrily and had to be held back by his team-mates and Barcelona midfielder Pedri as he pointed towards Martinez.

The incident was presumably the cause of the charged scenes shorty before half time, with emotions between the Inter and Barcelona players noticeably running high.

At the same time, the TV broadcast indicated the VAR was checking for a potential red card, but it was quickly cleared.

Presumably, the VAR did not see Martinez’s apparent spit towards Acerbi, as the referee Szymon Marciniak would have been sent for an on-field review.

Barcelona’s players were frustrated at the decision to award Inter a penalty following an intervention from VAR, with Pau Cubarsi ruled to have fouled Lautaro Martinez with a sliding challenge in the box. Marciniak had waved play on after seeing the initial challenge on the pitch.

open image in gallery Inigo Martinez reacted angrily after the defeat to Inter ( Getty Images )

Martinez could well face disciplinary action if he is ruled to have spat towards an opponent.

It was Inter who progressed to the Champions League final after winning an all-time classic of a tie 7-6 on aggregate.

Barcelona were minutes away from victory but Acerbi sent the semi-final to extra time where Davide Frattesi won it for the hosts.