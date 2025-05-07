Barcelona’s Inigo Martinez denies spitting at Inter rival during Champions League semi-final
Francesco Acerbi reacted angrily and appeared to point toward Martinez during the fiery Champions League contest at the San Siro
Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has denied spitting at Inter Milan rival Francesco Acerbi during the gripping Champions League semi-final second leg.
Following the Italian side's second goal on Tuesday night at the San Siro, the pair clashed leading to the Barcelona star’s angry reaction.
Inter, who would eventually win the epic contest 4-3 after extra time to advance 7-6 on aggregate to the Munich final, moved 2-0 up thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty.
Acerbi could be seen running past Martinez in celebration before shouting in his direction. And after speculation over Martinez’s reaction, the defender has moved to clarify the situation from his perspective.
"He celebrated in my ear after the goal," Martínez told reporters. “My reaction to that was unnecessary but at no moment have I aimed for him.
"The spit was a metre away from him. If that was not the case, I would have been sent off, absolutely no doubt about that."
Acerbi was left furious after the incident with Inter colleagues forced to intervene and prevent him from reaching Martinez as he waved his finger in his direction.
At the same time, the TV broadcast indicated the VAR was checking for a potential red card, but it was quickly cleared, meaning referee Szymon Marciniak was not sent for an on-field review.
Barcelona’s players were frustrated at the decision to award Inter a penalty following an intervention from VAR, with Pau Cubarsi ruled to have fouled Lautaro Martinez with a sliding challenge in the box. Marciniak had waved play on after seeing the initial challenge on the pitch.
Martinez could well face disciplinary action if he is ruled to have spat towards an opponent.
Wayne Rooney said on Prime Video: "You certainly don't want to see that in a football game or anywhere. If he has spat, then he'll get a punishment that he'll deserve.”
While Daniel Sturridge added: "Absolutely right. If he's done that, then it's not good - it's not necessary, it's not needed. We'll let the people do their job and see if he's actually done it.”
