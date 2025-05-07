Barcelona’s Inigo Martinez denies spitting at Inter rival during Champions League semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has denied spitting at Inter Milan rival Francesco Acerbi during the gripping Champions League semi-final second leg.

Following the Italian side's second goal on Tuesday night at the San Siro, the pair clashed leading to the Barcelona star’s angry reaction.

Inter, who would eventually win the epic contest 4-3 after extra time to advance 7-6 on aggregate to the Munich final, moved 2-0 up thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty.

Acerbi could be seen running past Martinez in celebration before shouting in his direction. And after speculation over Martinez’s reaction, the defender has moved to clarify the situation from his perspective.

"He celebrated in my ear after the goal," Martínez told reporters. “My reaction to that was unnecessary but at no moment have I aimed for him.

"The spit was a metre away from him. If that was not the case, I would have been sent off, absolutely no doubt about that."

Acerbi was left furious after the incident with Inter colleagues forced to intervene and prevent him from reaching Martinez as he waved his finger in his direction.

open image in gallery Inter’s Acerbi reacts after an alleged spit from Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez ( Getty Images )

At the same time, the TV broadcast indicated the VAR was checking for a potential red card, but it was quickly cleared, meaning referee Szymon Marciniak was not sent for an on-field review.

Barcelona’s players were frustrated at the decision to award Inter a penalty following an intervention from VAR, with Pau Cubarsi ruled to have fouled Lautaro Martinez with a sliding challenge in the box. Marciniak had waved play on after seeing the initial challenge on the pitch.

open image in gallery Inigo Martinez reacted angrily after the defeat to Inter ( Getty Images )

Martinez could well face disciplinary action if he is ruled to have spat towards an opponent.

Wayne Rooney said on Prime Video: "You certainly don't want to see that in a football game or anywhere. If he has spat, then he'll get a punishment that he'll deserve.”

While Daniel Sturridge added: "Absolutely right. If he's done that, then it's not good - it's not necessary, it's not needed. We'll let the people do their job and see if he's actually done it.”