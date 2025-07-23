Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gianni Infantino’s “autocracy” as Fifa president is the biggest problem facing professional footballers today, the new president of the international players’ union, Sergio Marchi, has said.

Marchi, from Argentina, took over the role of representing the world’s professional players at a time of growing concern about the crammed football calendar.

A raft of high-profile players, including Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, have publicly voiced their concerns over the past 18 months, while Infantino’s new Club World Cup tournament has faced criticism for putting more demands on European players when they are meant to be resting in the summer months.

Marchi made the comments in an interview with The Athletic, saying: “The biggest obstacle to FIFPro today is the autocracy of Fifa president.

“Infantino lives in his own world, the only thing that matters to him are these grand spectacles. But he doesn’t listen to the players or acknowledge their needs. But I can’t sit quietly while people suffer. A lot of people told me not to speak. But I follow my convictions. I’m persistent. And I’m not afraid of power.”

The Independent reported earlier this month how Fifpro was excluded from talks about player welfare. A press release from the governing body spoke of “productive discussions” with player groups, including “critical matters related to the International Match Calendar”.

It came on the back of heavy criticism for how the Club World Cup has disrupted an already packed football schedule, leading to a FifPro legal action over how Fifa had “unilaterally imposed” the competition on the game without proper consultation with stakeholders.

Fifa has not yet commented on Marchi’s remarks, but Infantino said in the wake of scrutiny over how the Club World Cup was handled: “Every criticism that we receive is a source for us to study, to analyse, to see what we can do better.”