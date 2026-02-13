Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Igor Thiago signs new long-term contract at Brentford to ward off Tottenham interest

Thiago has scored 17 times in the Premier League this season

Igor Thiago has been in stellar form for Brentford this season
Igor Thiago has been in stellar form for Brentford this season (REUTERS)

Brentford have been given a major boost after striker Igor Thiago agreed a new contract to keep him at the club for another five years.

Thiago, who has scored 17 times in the Premier League this season, will remain with the Bees until the summer of 2031.

Brentford confirmed they also have the option to retain Thiago for an additional year.

Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (22) has scored more times in the league than Thiago this season, with the Brazilian’s form attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur.

Keith Andrews' side - who held leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday - are an impressive seventh in the division.

"I love the club and the people in the club," said Brazilian Thiago, who joined Brentford from Club Brugge in February 2024.

"It's a true love, a real love. When the fans support me, and I see them singing my name and singing my song, it gives me more power.

"It has been a great season for us. Everybody has been on the same page. I hope we can get something special from it."

Thiago saw his debut season at the Bees hampered by two serious knee injuries, the first being suffered in pre-season.

However, he has looked like a new signing under Andrews and has spearheaded a season that sees Brentford sit seventh, having been tipped for the drop after losing captain Christian Norgaard, top scorers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, and manager Thomas Frank last summer.

Igor Thiago has put pen to paper over a new Brentford contract
Igor Thiago has put pen to paper over a new Brentford contract (PA Wire)

Andrews, who has enjoyed a strong first campaign as Brentford boss since he replaced Frank, said: "It's brilliant that Thiago has committed his long-term future to the club.

"The connection that he has with his team-mates, the staff and the fans, as well as how much the club means to him and he means to us, is pretty evident for everybody to see.

"I love working with him and I've loved seeing his evolution as a player. How he plays is such a big part of how we play and what our season has been so far.

"He's been a massive player for us, so it's a contract he thoroughly deserves and I'm really happy that the club have been able to get it done."

