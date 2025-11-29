Igor Thiago brace earns Brentford win over Burnley after late drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Igor Thiago scored twice in the last 10 minutes to help Brentford beat relegation-threatened Burnley 3-1 after an exciting finish to their Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 81st minute from the penalty spot before Zian Flemming responded with a spot-kick of his own a few minutes later.

Just as it appeared that the spoils would be shared in west London, Thiago popped up in the box with a brilliant 86th-minute finish before Dango Ouattara wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

open image in gallery Thiago scored his 10th and 11th goals of the Premier League season ( REUTERS )

Burnley came into the clash in desperate need of a win after falling to defeat in their three previous Premier League fixtures.

Mikkel Damsgaard had the first shot on goal of the match, but his tame effort was straight at Martin Dubravka.

Brentford captain Nathan Collins should have scored after getting on the end of a corner shortly after, but his header went wide of the left post.

The travelling Burnley support felt they should have had a penalty when Hannibal Mejbri appeared to be tripped in the box by Mathias Jensen. Instead, referee Sam Barrott booked Mejbri for diving, with the replay proving that Jensen made minimal contact with the 22-year-old.

Thiago was picked out in the centre of the penalty area by a Damsgaard cut-back in the 19th minute but his attempt failed to find the top-left corner.

Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied Axel Tuanzebe with a brilliant close-range save in the 34th minute after the ball fell kindly for the Burnley defender from a free-kick.

Kelleher made another crucial intervention with three minutes remaining of the half, producing a strong hand to stop Zian Flemming’s effort from the edge of the area, which looked set to find the top-right corner.

Ouattara went one-on-one with Dubravka when the second half got under way, but the Burnley keeper produced an excellent save

Dubravka’s stop sent the ball straight to the feet of Thiago, who thought he had given his side the lead but Ouattara was offside in the build-up and the score remained 0-0.

Ouattara was at the centre of the action again after being put through on goal in the 80th minute and being fouled by Tuanzebe.

Barrott pointed to the penalty spot and after consultation with the video assistant referee, the penalty was confirmed.

Thiago calmly placed the ball into the bottom-left corner to give his side the lead.

Michael Kayode gave Burnley a route back into the match just two minutes after the restart when he fouled Jaidon Anthony in the box.

Flemming kept his cool to find the bottom-right corner and level things up with five minutes remaining.

However, in a stunning turn of events, the ball fell to Thiago inside the penalty area a minute later and the Brentford striker made no mistake, blasting the ball into the top-left corner on the turn.

Ouattara then wrapped up the win with an excellent finish into the bottom-right corner after being put through on goal.