David Moyes reveals Everton failed in appeal against Idrissa Gueye’s ban for fighting teammate
Gueye was sent off after an altercation with Michael Keane during the 1-0 win ove Manchester United
David Moyes has revealed Everton failed with an appeal against Idrissa Gueye's red card for fighting with his own teammate Michael Keane in Monday night's 1-0 win over Manchester United.
Gueye saw red in more ways than one 13 minutes into the match at Old Trafford, slapping Keane as they argued over a mis-placed pass, and then needing to be hauled away by Jordan Pickford as referee Tony Harrington sent off the veteran midfielder for violent conduct.
Gueye immediately apologised and it was all smiles during training this week as Gueye and Keane staged a mock boxing match on social media, but the 36-year-old Senegal midfielder must still serve a three-match ban which leaves Everton shorthanded going into Saturday's match against Newcastle.
"We have appealed it and our appeal was turned down," Moyes said. "We haven't been given any reason why it was turned down but we did appeal it."
Asked if there had been any further fallout this week, Moyes added: "It was over immediately, it was done, that was it, we moved on quite quickly and it was all sorted within the dressing room."
Everton will now aim to make it three wins in a row against a Newcastle side who showed their strength with last weekend's 2-1 win over Manchester City, yet they remain winless away from home this season.
"I think Newcastle are a really good team and have been for three years," Moyes said. "They've been in the Champions League two out of three years, they're doing remarkably well to what they've done.
"I know they've got the ownership and the funds to do so but you still have to be able to do it and I think they've done a great job."
