Scotland goalkeeper Cieran Slicker has debut to forget in home defeat to Iceland

Cieran Slicker had a debut to forget as Scotland’s World Cup qualifying warm-up friendly ended with a 3-1 defeat by Iceland at Hampden Park.

Luckless home goalkeeper Angus Gunn sustained an injury in the third minute and eventually had to be replaced by the 22-year-old Ipswich stopper, minutes after which he conceded possession before Andri Gudjohnsen beat him with a terrific drive.

John Souttar levelled in the 25th minute from a corner but Slicker and his defenders struggled collectively when the visitors regained the lead from a corner, just before the break, with Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson putting through his own goal.

Slicker was again found wanting in the 52nd minute when he was beaten by a Victor Palsson header, which added the gloss for the visitors.

Iceland had lost all six of their previous meetings with Scotland but they deserved their first win.

Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston and Ipswich forward George Hirst made their first starts in an otherwise experienced team with defender Kieran Tierney winning his 50th cap playing in a back five.

After a minute’s applause to remember former Scottish FA president Jack McGinn, midfielder John McGinn’s grandfather, who died last month aged 92, play started then soon stopped when Gunn – starting as Craig Gordon was injured – stayed on the ground after landing awkwardly.

After some treatment, the 29-year-old was replaced by Slicker, who endured a nightmare start.

His clearance was immediately returned to Gudjohnsen – son of former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur – and from 20 yards, he drove the ball high past Slicker.

Two more poor kicks from the keeper did nothing for confidence. In the 21st minute, good pressing from McGinn won him possession inside the Iceland penalty area but from his pinpoint cross, Hirst headed over from six yards.

Then after Slicker had gathered a drive from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson at the second attempt, the Hirst then tested Iceland goalkeeper Elias Olafsson with a drive which was tipped over the crossbar but from Johnston’s corner, Souttar stooped to head in from six yards.

Scotland began to find some flow but when Albert Gundmundsson delivered a corner in the 44th minute, Slicker and his defenders failed to deal with it and the ball ricocheted off a couple of players before it came off Ferguson and over the line.

Boos rang around the stadium at half-time and there was more consternation after 52 minutes when Palsson’s header from a Gudmundsson free-kick went through the hands of Slicker, with VAR confirming the goal after a suspicion of offside.

The Ipswich keeper was then sarcastically cheered by some of the Tartan Army after a comfortable collect.

At the other end, Hirst’s effort from close range – it looked like the ball came off his shoulder following a Johnston cross – was brilliantly saved by Olafsson.

The Iceland keeper was beaten in the 63rd minute by Hirst after parrying a Scott McTominay shot, but the Napoli midfielder was ruled offside.

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller came on to make his Scotland debut in the 68 minute, along with striker Che Adams and defender Scott McKenna, by which time the home side had gained the initiative.

Olafsson tipped McGinn’s clever chip over the crossbar in the 88th minute but there was no late Scotland siege.