Ibrahima Konate reveals ‘crazy’ Arne Slot quality key to Liverpool’s triumph

Ibrahima Konate said it is “crazy” how humble Arne Slot was after winning the Premier League title in his debut year at Liverpool.

And the defender, whose contract at Anfield expires next year, suggested trophies will be a factor in his decision of what to do as he said he will only remember what he has won when he retires.

Konate has benefited from Slot’s appointment, coming on in the season opener at Ipswich and going on to become a regular alongside captain Virgil van Dijk in defence.

He believes the Dutchman has added a lot to Liverpool but said Slot did not want to take the credit.

He explained: “I think he brings something new, like the style of playing. Just before we started the season he showed us why we didn't win the league the year before, some details, and he said if we change that and improve on that we have a big chance to win the league. And that's what we've done since the start of the season.

“We have to be happy. I saw him on the pitch and he didn't really want to take the praise, he walked behind us and it's crazy to be humble like that. OK, we are on the pitch and we run and do everything but he has done a lot as well for us. Thanks to him, thanks to the fans.”

Konate has been in contract talks with Liverpool but has yet to put pen to paper on an extended deal and said: “This is a conversation with the club and we will see.”

But he underlined the importance of success, adding: “It's the most important for a player because when you retire it's the only thing you really remember, you still have it between your hands. Especially to win the Premier League: what a trophy.

Ibrahima Konate has hinted he would like to stay at Liverpool ( EPA )

“For some people in the world to win the Premier League is better than winning the Champions League. We did unbelievably and we just have to be proud. Do what we can do. We don't look at other teams, we just have to write our story, That's it."