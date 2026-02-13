Arne Slot confirms Liverpool in fresh talks with Ibrahima Konate over contract extension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are in talks with Ibrahima Konate about a new contract with Arne Slot saying he wants the defender to stay.

The Premier League champions risk losing the £36m signing on a free transfer in the summer when his current deal expires.

And Liverpool are bringing in other central defenders with Giovanni Leoni arriving last summer for £26m and the club agreeing an initial £55m deal for Jeremy Jacquet, who will move to Anfield at the end of this season.

But captain Virgil van Dijk had called Konate “world class” and said “obviously, I want him to stay” after the Frenchman excelled in Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Sunderland.

Slot revealed the club are making moves to keep the 26-year-old, saying: “We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want. It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay.”

Last year, Liverpool were in a similar position with Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with each approaching the end of his contract and the club at risk of losing each.

They kept the central defender and the winger and now Slot has put the onus on Konate to follow suit and commit his future to the club.

The former RB Leipzig player has made 33 appearances this season and volunteered to return early from compassionate leave after the death of his father to face Newcastle last month.

Ibrahima Konate (left) put in a strong display against Sunderland on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

And Slot is glad that, with plenty of other injuries, Konate and Van Dijk have stayed fit.

“It’s just as good from him as from Virgil,” he added. “I’m sure there is a difference in age and that sometimes plays a part as well. Ibou has had a very good spell recently. He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal.

“His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently. But he is having a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. Touch wood. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind.”