Is Hull vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup tie
Everything you need to know ahead of the fourth round tie
Liam Rosenior returns to former club Hull City as his Chelsea side target the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Rosenior spent two seasons with Hull in his first managerial role, though was dismissed after narrowly failing to lead them into the Championship play-offs in 2024.
An impressive stint with Strasbourg saw the 41-year-old emerge as Chelsea’s choice as replacement for Enzo Maresca and he has made a solid start at Stamford Bridge, though a midweek draw with Leeds has dented momentum somewhat.
The visitors are likely to rotate heavily but will be wary of a talented Hull team going well in the second tier and eyeing a promotion push.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Hull vs Chelsea?
Hull vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 13 February at the MKM Stadium in Hull.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BBC One and TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer or discovery+.
Team news
Hull have doubts over the fitness of Charlie Hughes and Toby Collyer, on loan from Manchester United. Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi has not featured since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.
Marc Cucurella will not feature for Chelsea after sustaining a hamstring injury in the draw with Leeds. Reece James was absent from the Premier League clash due to illness, and may again sit out.
Predicted line-ups
Hull City XI: Pandur; McNair, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Lundstram, Giles; Gelhardt; Joseph, McBurnie.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Sarr, Badiashile, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Delap.
