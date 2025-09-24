Phil Foden and Savinho ease Man City to victory over Huddersfield in Carabao Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Foden and Savinho were both on target as Manchester City cantered to a 2-0 win at Huddersfield to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Foden, who orchestrated for City as a deep-lying centre forward, fired Pep Guardiola’s side into an interval lead and Savinho gave the scoreline a more realistic look with 16 minutes to go.

City made nine changes following Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Arsenal, with only Foden and Nico O’Reilly retaining their places in the starting line-up, and they lacked precision in front of goal.

Teenage midfielder Divine Mukasa, one of six homegrown players in City’s starting line-up, made his first senior appearance.

Huddersfield made seven changes from the side that started in Saturday’s goalless home draw against Burton, with Aston Villa loanee Zepiqueno Redmond handed his full debut.

City enjoyed 81.9 per cent of first-half possession, but failed to carve out any clear chances until Foden cut through Huddersfield’s back line in the 18th minute, playing a one-two with Mukasa on the edge of the box and drilling a shot into the bottom corner.

Huddersfield’s two banks of defenders worked tirelessly to keep City’s relentless probes at bay, while the home fans’ biggest cheer in the opening half an hour came when Foden curled a 20-yard free-kick over the crossbar.

Redmond hoisted Huddersfield’s first shot at goal high into the away end, but they got closer just before the break when skipper Ben Wiles flashed an angled effort just wide of James Trafford’s left-hand post.

Town defender Murray Wallace’s crucial block denied Mukasa following O’Reilly’s cross and Savinho pulled a shot off target as the same pattern continued at the start of the second half.

O’Reilly was thwarted by Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls’ out-stretched arm before Town had their best chance from a set piece, with Redmond’s volley much closer to the target than his first-half attempt.

Nicholls comfortably saved further efforts from Mukasa and Oscar Bobb, but with Town penned back into their final third a second goal appeared inevitable and Savinho delivered in the 74th minute.

Foden picked him out inside the area and the Brazilian’s fierce angled strike beat Nicholls at his near post.

Kalvin Phillips stepped off the bench in the closing stages for his first City appearance since December 2023 before town substitute Cameron Ashia’s shot from the left edge of the area hit a post.