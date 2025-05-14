How Martin Zubimendi can transform Arsenal’s midfield
Adam Clery breaks down how the Real Sociedad midfielder could bring an added edge to Arsenal’s squad
Arsenal are set to make a major move in the transfer window with the €60m signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad - a signing that may perplex some observers.
Despite plenty of criticism of the Gunners’ failure to sign a new centre-forward, manager Mikel Arteta and the club’s recruiters have thrown their weight behind adding another defensive midfielder to the squad.
The 26-year-old has played his entire career for Real Sociedad and has become an integral part of the Spanish national side, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri unavailable for much of this season through injury.
Adam Clery argues that that availability throughout a gruelling season may be particularly attractive to Arteta, who has had to deal with injuries to several key players over the last couple of seasons.
His familiarity with Arteta’s 4-3-3 system - playing in the same formation for both Spain and Sociedad - also means he in theory would slot in easily to how the squad typically plays, while adding crucial strength and depth in midfield, allowing Arsenal to shore up weaknesses elsewhere on the pitch in open play.
