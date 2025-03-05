Home Nations to submit joint expression of interest in hosting 2035 Women’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Football Associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are joining forces to submit an expression of interest in hosting the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

On Wednesday 5 March, the Fifa Council recommended that the tournament be held in either Africa or Europe and the various FAs have decided to put forward their intentions to host the competition.

The declaration of interest will be submitted to Fifa in the first quarter of 2025 after the bidding timetable was announced by the governing body on the same day as their recommendation.

Official bids to host both the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cups must be submitted during the final quarter of this year with the decision on who will host believed to be made by the second quarter of 2026.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: "Hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2035 would be an honour. We strongly believe that we could organise a fantastic tournament, building on the success of the Uefa Women’s Euro in 2022 and the subsequent rapid growth of the women’s game in England.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to welcome the world, and hosting participating nations and fans in sold-out stadiums. There is outstanding support for the women’s game in this country and we want to maximise this, not only for women’s and girls’ football here but also for the benefit of the global game."

The CEOs of the three other home nations’ FAs also commented on the decision to jointly host the tournament with Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson saying: "The Irish Football Association would be delighted to co-host the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2035.

“Women’s and girls’ football is growing rapidly in Northern Ireland and this opportunity to serve the world, coming on the day we launch our new women’s and girls’ strategy ‘Together we thrive - Elevating the game for everyone’ will encourage and excite even more girls to dream of wearing our green shirt on home turf at the greatest of all competitions."

open image in gallery England were beaten in the 2023 Women's World Cup final by Spain ( REUTERS )

Noel Mooney, CEO of the Welsh FA, added: "Having just qualified for our first major Senior Women's tournament, interest and participation in women’s football is growing rapidly across Wales. We hope to welcome the world to Wales in 2035 to continue to build the women’s and girls’ game by playing a major role in hosting the greatest Fifa World Cup Finals ever!"

Scottish FA CEO Ian Maxwell concluded: "Being part of a UK bid to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup will provide a memorable global spectacle for fans of all ages.

“As well as having the eyes of the world on the sport’s biggest tournament, it will allow our fans to experience the magic of a Women’s World Cup on our doorstep, ideally with the Scotland Women’s National team taking centre stage at Hampden Park.

“It will also enable us to super-charge the progress made in growing women’s football in Scotland. While it is early days, it would represent an enthralling destination as part of a 10-year journey to accelerate the women’s game at grassroots, domestic and international levels."