Is Hearts v Celtic on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Scottish Premiership fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The battle for the Scottish Premiership title heats up this weekend as league leaders Hearts host second-placed Celtic in a crunch clash.

Hearts are the only Premiership side to avoid defeat so far this season, having enjoyed a fine start to life under new boss Derek McInnes.

His side sit five points clear and have won their last four league games without conceding, including a 3-0 win over Kilmarnock last time out - but they have a dismal record against today’s visitors, having lost 14 of their last 16 meetings.

But Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic - smarting from a 2-0 loss to Dundee - have reason for concern too with this fixture: the last time they suffered back-to-back league defeats was in December 2023, when they lost 2-0 to Hearts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Hearts v Celtic?

Hearts host Celtic at Tynecastle Park on Sunday 26 October, with kick-off at 12pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, as well as streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Hearts’ bid to go eight points clear may be hampered by a raft of injuries, with Calem Nieuwenhof, Christian Borchgrevink, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Frankie Kent and Ryan Fulton all expected to miss out.

For the visitors, both Alistair Johnston and Kelechi Iheanacho came off in the first half of their 2-1 Europa League win over Sturm Graz midweek, with the pair doubts for today alongside Daizen Maeda, all with hamstring issues.

USA international Cameron Carter-Vickers played the full game but was seen at full-time clutching his leg, and could now be out for anywhere between three to five months after injuring his Achilles.

Predicted line-ups

Hearts XI: Schwolow, McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley, Milne, Devlin, Baningime, Kyziridis, Braga, Shankland

Celtic XI: Schmeichel, Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney, Nygren, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kenny, Tounekti