Harry Redknapp appears to make Nazi salute and calls Thomas Tuchel ‘German spy’
The video, obtained by the Guardian, shows Redknapp making the comments at a charity event before Tuchel’s first games in charge of England
Harry Redknapp was filmed giving an apparent Nazi salute and calling England manager Thomas Tuchel a “German spy”.
Footage obtained by The Guardian shows Redknapp, 78, speaking and making jokes to an audience at an event, which the Guardian said was a charity appearance in London last week.
In the clip, Redknapp says he liked former England manager Gareth Southgate but adds that “we should have won something” during his tenure, before he is asked whether Tuchel was the right appointment as his successor.
“I don’t know,” Redknapp said in the video. “I’ll be honest with you, I think he’s a German spy. I’m telling you, seriously, he’s been sent over to f--- us up. He has. I’m telling you, he’s like Lord Haw Haw in the war – ‘We have your best soldiers captured’ and all that.”
His comments were met with laughter and applause from his audience, and he continued, imagining Tuchel receiving instructions to “go over and ruin that team”. Redknapp then says “ja” and raises his left arm in a straight, forward motion.
Shortly afterwards, and to more applause, the former Portsmouth and Tottenham manager is filmed saying, “I’m going, see ya” and departs the stage.
Tuchel is the first German manager of the England team and third foreign head coach of the men’s side, after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
A Champions League winner with Chelsea and Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich, Tuchel was appointed on an 18-month contract to see England through the next World Cup, and to end the team’s lengthy wait for major silverware.
Redknapp’s representatives have been approached for comment