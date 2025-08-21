Harry Maguire feels it would be ‘silly’ to leave rebuilding Man Utd right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Maguire says it would be “silly” to leave rebuilding Manchester United right now after revealing Ruben Amorim’s side shut down summer interest in him.

The 32-year-old centre-back arrived from Leicester in an £80million deal in 2019, signing a six-year contract with an option for a further season.

United triggered that clause at the turn of the year and have rebuffed summer interest in the England international, who has yet to speak to the club about his future beyond this campaign.

“Last year was the clause in their hands so there was no option for me there,” Maguire said. “There was no talking. It was just they activated it and it got extended.

“This year, obviously I’m up at the end of the year. I’m pretty sure the club have made it aware this summer that I can’t leave the club on any terms with other clubs enquiring about my things and my position with my contract.

“I’m sure over the next few months they’ll sit down, and we’ll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend or obviously the transfer window will open again in January.

“Obviously I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be.

“I don’t want to put it out there to everybody but it’s an amazing club to play for and you’d be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could.”

Asked whether United indicated this summer he was staying despite interest, Maguire added: “Yes. I think there was a couple of clubs who maybe enquired or spoke with them and I think they got a quick response.

“We’re in a good place, positive as a club and I feel like the hierarchy has come in and Jason (Wilcox, director of football) and the manager, I feel like they’re taking it in the right direction.

“I think it’s, since I started six years ago to where it is now, in a completely different place in terms of the structure behind the management staff.”

Maguire says United are in “a lot better” place, with recent improvements clear in the performance, albeit not the result, against Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League opener.

Riccardo Calafiori’s early header inflicted a 1-0 defeat, but new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo impressed in an attack that saw fellow acquisition Benjamin Sesko added in the second half.

“I think last year we just weren’t as big a threat going forward as we should have been for this club,” Maguire said at Manchester United Foundation’s multi-sports holiday camp at Stretford Sports Village.

“This club demands players who create chances, score goals and that’s what it’s done throughout its history.

“So, I think Bryan and Matheus coming in, Sesko coming off the bench, these are players who have proven that they’re going to score goals and create chances.”

Maguire says defenders will know they are up for a tough afternoon against the trio, highlighting the physical prowess and potential of new striker Sesko.

“He’s obviously got great physical attributes and he’s quick and he’s strong and he’s tall,” he added.

“He’s very good in the air, attacking crosses and his movement in the box is really good. I think they’re just going to create and score goals and that’s what this club demands.”